Frontier Trading 37.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Frontier has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $14.11 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

