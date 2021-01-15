FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will post $176.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the highest is $179.28 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year sales of $711.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSKR. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FSKR stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.