FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 664,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,940,398. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

