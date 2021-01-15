Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 38,126 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,126 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

