Function X Price Hits $0.0666 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $176,458.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.32 or 1.00166246 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021758 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011434 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00039002 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.