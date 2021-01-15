Function X Price Hits $0.0666 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $176,458.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.32 or 1.00166246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,675,506 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

