Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 6,740 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,740 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $202,941.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $30.46 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $948.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,171,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

