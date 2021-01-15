Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.0981 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $85,871.65 and $424,197.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00113851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.