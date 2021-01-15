Fusion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and $1.37 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,625.17 or 0.99806597 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002507 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,134,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,564,593 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

