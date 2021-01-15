Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $14.00. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 370,646 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £35.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.25.

About Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

