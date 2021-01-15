FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.93.

DPZ opened at $373.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

