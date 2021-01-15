FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $149.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

