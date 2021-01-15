FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

Global Payments stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

