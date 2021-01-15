FY2020 Earnings Estimate for iQIYI, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iQIYI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). KeyCorp also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

