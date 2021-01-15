FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.97. 16,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,231. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.