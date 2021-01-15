FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,672,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Boston Properties by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

