FY2020 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of EQT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $9,469,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $8,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

