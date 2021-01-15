FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ING Groep in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $8,625,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 910,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 831,454 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ING Groep by 50.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

