FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

SASR traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,106. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 599,088 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

