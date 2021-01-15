FY2020 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($5.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.31). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Copa by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $2,846,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

