FY2020 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Boosted by Wedbush

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

DNLI opened at $73.99 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

