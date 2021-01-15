FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($6.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.75). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 141,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

