FY2021 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Decreased by Analyst

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

BBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

