FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut by Analyst

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.70.

Fortinet stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

