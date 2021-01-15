FY2021 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Increased by Analyst

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

