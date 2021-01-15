FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.00. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $213.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $230.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.