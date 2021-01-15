G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIII. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 2,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.