G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.06

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $21.90. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 5,590 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $285.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

