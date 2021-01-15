Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.00 and traded as low as $100.44. Galapagos shares last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 132,523 shares traded.

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

