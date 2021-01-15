Galatasaray Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2.18 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00014784 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $2.18 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

Galatasaray Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

