Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLMD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,676. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

