GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.60

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $17.60. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 12,418 shares changing hands.

Separately, Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $142,081.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,469.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,171. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

