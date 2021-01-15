GameCredits Trading Down 5.8% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $90,155.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00388395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,745,815 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.