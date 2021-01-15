Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading Down 5.4%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 37,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

