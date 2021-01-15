GAPS Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.81 or 1.00327498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

