Gareth Jenkins Sells 1,333,000 Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

On Monday, November 23rd, Gareth Jenkins sold 4,437,436 shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £1,952,471.84 ($2,550,916.96).

ACRL opened at GBX 70.35 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £219.04 million and a P/E ratio of -86.25. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

