GateToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.85 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $36.00 million and approximately $19.85 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,216,376 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.