Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 166,272 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,272 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,127,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

