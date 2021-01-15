Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. 3,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock worth $5,807,403 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

