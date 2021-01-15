Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.37. 10,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

