Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.44. 3,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $133.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

