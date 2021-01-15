Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $111.63 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,657 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $111,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.60.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. 44,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,964. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

