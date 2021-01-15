Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.01. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,650. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.19 and a 200-day moving average of $272.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.