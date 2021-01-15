Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.09 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,918 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Evergy worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,897,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,936,000 after acquiring an additional 78,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,878. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.