Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $20.59 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 168,422 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

COP traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 101,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

