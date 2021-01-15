Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $64.44 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,336 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 705,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

