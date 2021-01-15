Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $239,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Edison International by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Edison International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,542. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.