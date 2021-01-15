Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,227 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,944,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 635,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.43. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.