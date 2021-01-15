Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,623 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $119,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,999,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $135.32. 20,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. The company has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

