Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 106,663 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,663 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.87. 18,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,213. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

