Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 122,779 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,779 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

AMH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,025. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

